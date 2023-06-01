29Metals Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Owen Hegarty -



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Owen Hegarty. I am a Non-Executive Director of 29Metals Limited and Chair of the Board of Directors. On behalf of my fellow directors, I'm delighted to welcome you to 29Metals Annual General Meeting. Great to see you all joining in person and online. And we have a number of people online and on the phone.



Today's AGM is being conducted as a hybrid meeting, designed to maximize the opportunity for our shareholders to participate. I will ask the Company Secretary in a moment to take us through some of the logistics for shareholders participating online.



Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge First Nations peoples, the traditional custodians of the land on which we work throughout Australia. We pay our respects to their elders past and present, and extend that to aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today. We recognize their connection to land, water and community and their rich contribution to society. We specifically acknowledge the (inaudible) people of the Kulin Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which