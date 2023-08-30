Half Year 2023 29Metals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 29Metals Limited 2023 Half Year Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mike Slifirski, Group Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Michael Slifirski - 29Metals Limited - Group Manager of IR



Thank you, Betsy. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We will be speaking this morning to 29Metals' equity raising presentation, which was released to the ASX this morning, along with 29Metals' first half 2023 financial results releases. The call and parallel webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay via 29Metals' website and also the Open Briefing website.



29Metals Managing Director and CEO, Peter Albert; and CFO, Peter Herbert, will lead you through the presentation before we open the call for your questions, at which time our COO, Ed Cooney, will also be available to answer questions. So now I'd like to hand over to Peter Albert to commence the presentation. Thanks, Peter.



Peter Geoffrey Albert - 29Metals