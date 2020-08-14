Full Year 2020 3P Learning Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Rebekah OâFlaherty - 3P Learning Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. So we'll start with our FY '20 full year results. I'll provide an overview of our results and provide an update on our strategic plan. And then I'll hand it over to Dimitri, and he'll take you through our financials in more detail. And then I'll wrap up with our outlook for FY '21.



So first, our financial overview for FY '20. First, an overview of our performance in FY '20. Royalty-adjusted annual recurring revenue, excluding any benefit from the large Ministry of Education agreement we recently secured in the Middle East, which begins in FY '21, was up 1% on prior year. Statutory revenue was up 1%, and licenses were up 3% on prior year, with all regions recording license growth.



As expected, EBITDA was down 18%