Half Year 2021 3P Learning Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Rebekah OâFlaherty - 3P Learning Limited - Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our H1 FY '21 results presentation.



Here's our agenda. And as usual, I'll provide an overview of our results and strategy progress. Dimitri will take you through our financial performance in more detail, and then I'll conclude with an outlook for the full year.



So first, an overview of our results. Our annual recurring revenue adjusted for royalties is up 3%; licenses, up 5%; and statutory revenue up 3% when compared to H1 FY '20. Underlying EBITDA is up 26%. And we have $15 million in cash, up 20% half-over-half. And encouragingly, our net dollar churn improved by 4% compared to H1 FY '20.



Now an update on our progress against our accelerate growth strategy. You will recall that we announced our 20:22 accelerate growth plan at the beginning of FY '20. And FY '21