3P Learning Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Matthew Blake Sandblom - 3P Learning Limited - Executive Chairman



Okay. So we'll get started. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. I'm Matthew Sandblom, Executive Chairman of 3P Learning Limited. On behalf of the Board, I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The company's secretary has advised me there is a forum present, and I formally declare the meeting open. Consistent with prior years, we are recording today's meeting. The audio recording will be available for listening via the company investor website all in the meeting.



Introduction of the directors. I'd like to introduce the other officers of the company here with me today, Jose Palmero, the Chief Executive Officer; Anton Clowes, the Chief Financial Officer. The independent nonexecutive directors, Allan Brackin, Belinda Rowe, who's dialing in remotely, Kathy Ostin and Mark Lamont. And the company's secretary, Liz Wang.



We also have with us today, Craig Coleman, who has been put forward for the combination as a Director of the substantial shareholder, Viburnum Funds Limited. Renay Robinson, representing the