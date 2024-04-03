nCino (NCNO) Shares Surge 17% on Strong Q4 Earnings and Growth Prospects

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

nCino (NCNO, Financial) is enjoying a notable surge, up 17%, reaching one-year highs following its impressive Q4 (Jan) earnings report. Despite exceeding adjusted EPS expectations more significantly than in Q3 (Oct), its revenue slightly missed the mark. Additionally, the company's revenue outlook for Q1 (Apr) and FY25 didn't meet analyst predictions, highlighting some ongoing economic challenges.

Investors are reacting positively, buoyed by several positive updates from management. Notably, nCino experienced robust growth across all U.S. customer segments, with international demand far exceeding total revenue growth. The Q4 performance signals a shift back to normal purchasing patterns, especially among U.S. enterprise customers previously impacted by last year's regional banking crisis.

Highlights from nCino's Q4 include a significant earnings beat, with revenue up 13.3% year-over-year to $123.69 million. Key points of interest were:

  • International revenue, which accounts for 20% of total revenue, soared by 48% year-over-year, underscoring nCino's successful global expansion efforts.
  • The company is seeing significant traction with its AI products, marking major deals in both Auto Spreading and Portfolio Analytics outside the U.S.
  • Despite economic uncertainties, stabilizing interest rates have led to a more positive customer outlook, with many ready to finalize pending deals, bolstering nCino's prospects for FY25.
  • While nCino's FY25 revenue guidance was below expectations, partly due to a $31 million subscription revenue hit from increased churn, the company anticipates a return to normal churn levels as the mortgage market stabilizes.

nCino has navigated through various challenges within the financial services sector, from a liquidity crisis in March 2023 to record-high mortgage rates in October. With the landscape improving and AI opportunities expanding, nCino is poised for further growth.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.