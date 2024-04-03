Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (MREO) Announces Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Setrusumab and Alvelestat Progress as Company Prepares for Transformative 2024

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $10.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, including milestone and upfront payments.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Decreased by $12.0 million to $17.4 million in 2023, reflecting a reduction in etigilimab expenses.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: Decreased by $7.7 million to $18.4 million in 2023, due to reductions in staff costs and professional fees.
  • Net Loss: Reduced to $29.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, from $42.2 million in the previous year.
  • Cash Position: Strong with $57.4 million as of December 31, 2023, expected to fund operations into 2026.
  • Shares Issued: Total ordinary shares issued as of December 31, 2023 were 701,217,089. Total ADS equivalents were 140,243,417.
Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (MREO, Financial) released its 8-K filing on March 27, 2024, detailing the company's financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. Mereo BioPharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, reported significant progress in its product pipeline, including the setrusumab and alvelestat programs.

The company's revenue for 2023 was $10.0 million, primarily from a one-time milestone payment related to the Phase 3 Orbit study and an upfront payment from a licensing agreement. The cost of revenue was $2.6 million, associated with a previous agreement with Novartis. Compared to the previous year, Mereo BioPharma's total research and development expenses saw a substantial decrease, mainly due to a reduction in expenses for etigilimab, as the Phase 1b/2 study concluded. General and administrative expenses also saw a significant decrease, attributed to reductions in staff costs, professional fees, and corporate costs.

The net loss for the year improved to $29.5 million from $42.2 million in the prior year, reflecting a more controlled operating loss. Mereo BioPharma's cash and cash equivalents stood at a robust $57.4 million, with the company expecting to fund its operations into 2026 without factoring in any potential partnership payments for alvelestat or business development activities.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, CEO of Mereo, highlighted the company's achievements in 2023, setting the stage for a potentially transformative 2024. The Phase 2/3 Orbit Study and Phase 3 Cosmic Study of setrusumab in Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) are expected to complete enrollment soon. The company continues to advance pre-launch activities for setrusumab in Europe and believes in the significant market opportunity for the treatment in OI.

For alvelestat, used in treating Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-associated Lung Disease (AATD-LD), Mereo is engaged in partnering discussions and is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 global pivotal study by the end of the year. Alvelestat has the potential to become the first approved oral therapy for AATD-LD.

"We maintained a strong cash position through prudent financial management and believe that Mereo remains well positioned to deliver on multiple inflection points in the year ahead," said Dr. Scots-Knight.

The company's operational plans are robust, with the existing cash balance expected to support clinical trials, operating expenses, and capital expenditure requirements into 2026. Mereo BioPharma's strategic focus on rare diseases and its promising pipeline, including setrusumab and alvelestat, positions it as a company to watch in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Mereo BioPharma's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in rare diseases and its prudent financial management underscore its potential for growth and value creation. Investors and stakeholders may anticipate key milestones and developments from Mereo BioPharma in the coming year as it advances its clinical programs and explores partnership opportunities.

For a more detailed look at Mereo BioPharma Group PLC's financials and strategic outlook, readers can access the full earnings report and company updates on the SEC website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mereo BioPharma Group PLC for further details.

