Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Earnings Exceed Analyst Revenue Projections with Substantial Year-Over-Year Growth

Robust Q4 and FY 2024 Performance Highlighted by Revenue and Subscription Increases

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 total revenue reached $194.2 million, a 17% increase year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $193.1835 million.
  • Subscription Revenue: Q4 subscription revenue climbed to $177.0 million, up 19% from the previous year.
  • Net Income: Q4 net income per share reported at $0.08, aligning with estimates of $0.0838 per share.
  • Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities in Q4 stood at $17.3 million with a free cash flow of $12.3 million.
  • Customer Growth: The number of $1 million customers increased by 17% year-over-year to 126.
Article's Main Image

Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) released its 8-K filing on March 27, 2024, revealing a robust performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2024. The unified customer experience management platform, which serves enterprises by unifying customer-facing teams on an AI-powered platform, has shown significant growth in revenue and subscription rates, reflecting the company's successful expansion and the increasing demand for its services.

Financial Performance and Strategic Achievements

Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) reported a total revenue of $194.2 million for Q4, marking a 17% increase from the previous year and slightly above analyst expectations. This growth was driven by a 19% increase in subscription revenue, which is a testament to the company's strong customer retention and acquisition strategies. The company's operating income turned positive, showcasing an impressive $18.5 million compared to the operating loss of $1.8 million in the same period last year. Moreover, the non-GAAP operating income more than doubled to $32.4 million from $14.3 million.

The company's net income per share for Q4 was reported at $0.08, consistent with analyst projections. This marks a significant improvement from the net loss per share of $0.00 in the previous fiscal year. The full-year fiscal 2024 also reflected a positive trend, with a net income per share of $0.19, a reversal from the net loss per share of $0.21 in fiscal year 2023.

Furthermore, Sprinklr's balance sheet remains robust, with total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $662.6 million as of January 31, 2024. The company's liquidity position is strong, providing ample room for continued investment in growth and innovation.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Operational efficiency was evident in the company's free cash flow, which stood at $12.3 million for the quarter, indicating healthy cash generation capabilities. The increase in the number of high-value customers, with 126 customers contributing over $1 million each, underscores the company's ability to scale and serve large enterprises effectively.

Looking ahead, Sprinklr provided an optimistic outlook for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2024, with subscription revenue projected to be between $177.5 million and $178.5 million, and total revenue expected to be between $194 million and $195 million. The company also anticipates non-GAAP operating income to be between $19.5 million and $20.5 million, and non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.07.

For the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, Sprinklr forecasts subscription revenue between $740.5 million and $741.5 million, total revenue between $804.5 million and $805.5 million, non-GAAP operating income between $104 million and $105 million, and non-GAAP net income per share between $0.38 and $0.39.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company's confidence in its strategic direction and its commitment to maintaining a trajectory of growth. Sprinklr is poised to continue its role as a key player in the enterprise software market, focusing on delivering exceptional customer experiences.

For a detailed analysis of Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial)'s financials and strategic direction, value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members are encouraged to visit the full earnings release and explore the wealth of financial data available.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sprinklr Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.