Market Overview

Today's trading session ended on a high note, with a positive trend as advancers outnumbered decliners. The market's buoyancy was partly due to investors seizing the opportunity to buy during the previous day's dip. However, some early limitations on index gains were observed due to consolidation in stocks with significant weight. By the session's close, a broad rally had propelled the major indices to close sharply higher, with the S&P 500 reaching a new all-time high.

Notable Stock Movements

The broad afternoon rally did not include all stocks, with notable exceptions being:

NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), which closed at 902.50, down 23.11 or -2.5%

Meta Platforms (META, Financial), which ended at 493.86, down 2.03 or -0.4%

Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), closing at 421.43, down 0.22 or -0.1%

Broadcom (AVGO, Financial), which finished at 1318.79, down 12.70 or -1.0%

These stocks have seen significant gains since the year's start but were left out of the late-day surge.

Financial Sector and Regional Banks

The Russell 2000 index, indicative of small-cap performance, rose by 2.2%, outperforming other indices. This was supported by strength in regional bank stocks, which also led to a 3.7% increase in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE, Financial) and a 3.2% rise in the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE, Financial). Despite Standard & Poor's lowering its outlook on several regional banks to Negative from Stable, investor interest remained strong. Affected banks include:

First Commonwealth Bank (FCF, Financial), up 0.47 or +3.5%

M&T Bank (MTB, Financial), up 3.57 or +2.5%

Synovus Financial (SNV, Financial), up 1.32 or +3.4%

Trustmark (TRMK, Financial), up 0.81 or +3.0%

Valley National Bancorp (VLY, Financial), up 0.29 or +3.8%

The S&P 500 financial sector saw a jump of 1.2%, with eight of the eleven sectors gaining more than 1.0% from the previous day's close.

Market Performance and Economic Data

Year-to-date performance for major indices is as follows:

S&P 500: +10.0%

Nasdaq Composite: +9.3%

S&P Midcap 400: +9.1%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +5.5%

Russell 2000: +4.3%

Today's economic data showed a 0.7% decline in the Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index, with purchase applications down 2% and refinance applications decreasing by 0.2%. The Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories reported a build of 3.17 million barrels.

Looking ahead, the economic calendar includes significant releases such as the third estimate of Q4 GDP, the GDP Deflator, Weekly Initial Claims, Continuing Claims, the final March University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, and February Pending Home Sales.

Global Markets and Commodities

In global markets, Europe saw mixed results with the DAX up by 0.5%, FTSE unchanged, and CAC up by 0.3%. Asia experienced declines with the Nikkei up by 0.7%, but the Hang Seng and Shanghai saw decreases of -1.4% and -1.3%, respectively.

Commodity prices varied with Crude Oil slightly down, Natural Gas decreasing, while Gold and Silver saw increases. Copper prices remained relatively unchanged.

Guru Stock Picks

Hennessy Japan Fund has made the following transactions:

Reduce in 8113 by 6.01%

Sold out in 9962

Add in 4021 by 103.09%

Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund has made the following transactions:

Reduce in 9260 by 12.5%

Sold out in 3443

Add in 3433 by 150.73%

New position in 9830

Mawer New Canada Fund has made the following transactions:

Reduce in MEQ by 15.5%

Sold out in UNS

Add in AND by 10.21%

New position in PET

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund has made the following transactions:

Reduce in CIGI by 7.06%

Sold out in ENB

Add in RBA by 44.6%

New position in SJ

Today's News

A federal judge in New Jersey has given Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) the green light to challenge scientific evidence linking its talc products to ovarian cancer, a significant development in the company's ongoing legal battles. This decision allows J&J to contest the evidence in thousands of lawsuits, potentially affecting the outcome of these cases significantly.

Ford Motor (F) is reducing its hourly workforce at the Dearborn, Michigan, F-150 Lightning factory, responding to a decrease in demand for electric vehicles. The move involves transferring employees to other plants and offering retirement packages, marking the third workforce reduction at the facility in six months.

Steward Health Care, under Medical Properties Trust's (MPW) portfolio, has agreed to sell its physician network to UnitedHealth's (UNH) Optum Care arm. This sale aims to alleviate financial pressures on Steward Health Care and enable it to focus on strengthening its hospital network.

Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) announced the acquisition of a Phase 2-ready anti-IL-1β mAb, dubbed AVTX-009, through the purchase of AlmataBio. This acquisition, coupled with a significant private placement funding round, positions AVTX to advance the development of AVTX-009 in treating chronic inflammatory conditions.

Nikola (NKLA) shares have surged, marking its seventh consecutive session of gains. This rally reflects growing investor optimism about the electric vehicle maker's prospects, despite historical performance challenges.

Ally Financial (ALLY) has named Michael G. Rhodes as its new Chief Executive Officer, signaling a new leadership direction for the company. Rhodes brings extensive experience from his tenure as CEO of Discover Financial Services.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, highlighting the investment bank's robust performance amid challenging market conditions.

Alphabet (GOOGL) has regained investor confidence as it acknowledges the need for structural changes to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, particularly in artificial intelligence.

Moscow's decision to cut oil output has prompted predictions of oil prices reaching $100 a barrel this year, a development that could have significant implications for global energy markets.

Paramount Global (PARA) faces a downgrade to junk status by S&P, potentially making the media giant a more attractive acquisition target by easing obligations to repay debt.

Braze (BRZE) surpassed earnings expectations, reflecting the company's strong performance and growth trajectory in the customer engagement sector.

Trump Media (DJT) experiences a premarket rally, driven by speculative trading and comparisons to previous meme stock phenomena.

Fannie Mae (FNMA) reports a slight decrease in its guarantee book of business, marking a rare contraction for the mortgage giant.

Republican Senators express concerns over the Biden administration's efforts to reschedule marijuana, questioning the potential violation of international treaties.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) sees a boost in share price as analysts highlight the company's advantageous position in the burgeoning AI market.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) amends its distribution agreement with PepsiCo (PEP), enhancing incentives for the beverage giant to support Celsius' product sales.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) gains analyst support for a potential acquisition by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), emphasizing the strategic fit of the deal.

WTI Crude Oil (CL1:COM) rallies, contributing to the energy sector's (XLE) standout performance in the market.

Rumble (RUM, Financial) reports mixed quarterly results, with a notable increase in Monthly Active Users but a miss on revenue expectations.

Solventum (SOLV.WI) begins trading on a when-issued basis, with its spinoff from 3M (MMM) set to complete soon, attracting investor attention to its valuation.

Sprinklr (CXM, Financial) beats earnings estimates, showcasing the company's continued growth and market presence in customer experience management.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND, Financial) receives investor praise for its strategic investments and potential for delivering long-term shareholder returns.

Betting on Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA, Financial) is deemed a "no brainer" by a prominent investor, highlighting Musk's leadership and Tesla's pioneering role in AI and self-driving technology.

Boeing (BA, Financial) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR, Financial) continue negotiations on a potential deal, with complexities arising from Spirit's role as a supplier to both Boeing and Airbus (EADSF).

Walt Disney (DIS, Financial) makes headlines with a settlement regarding Disney World's future development and receives support for its board from activist investor Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio).

Real estate market sees mixed performances, with notable gains for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW), alongside significant declines for Wetouch Technology (WETH).

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) deepens its investment in AI technology with a substantial additional funding round in AI startup Anthropic, signaling the tech giant's commitment to competing in the AI space.

Verint Systems (VRNT, Financial) outperforms earnings expectations, offering a positive outlook for the coming fiscal year and emphasizing its growth strategy.

