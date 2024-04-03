DoubleVerify Holdings Inc CFO Nicola Allais Sells Company Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV, Financial), a software platform that provides digital media measurement and analytics, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Nicola Allais, sold 10,584 shares of the company on March 26, 2024. According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $33.5 each, resulting in a total transaction value of $354,568. The sale has adjusted Nicola Allais's holding in the company, which over the past year has seen a total of 242,778 shares sold by the insider, with no shares purchased during the same period. The insider transaction history for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 62 insider sells. This trend provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance. In terms of valuation, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $33.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $5.636 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 80.27, which is above the industry median of 27.09 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $33.5 and a GF Value of $41.12, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.81. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The sale by CFO Nicola Allais comes at a time when the stock is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales to gain insights into how executives perceive the company's stock value and future prospects.

