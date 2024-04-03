Director Jerry Griffin Sells Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

On March 25, 2024, Director Jerry Griffin executed a sale of 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP, Financial) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction resulted in the disposal of shares at a price of $197.81 each. Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year reflects a total sale of 8,539 shares and no recorded purchases of the company's stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company's proprietary Inspire therapy is an FDA-approved treatment that works inside the body with a patient's natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea.

The insider transaction history at Inspire Medical Systems Inc over the past year shows a pattern of insider selling, with 23 sells and only 1 buy recorded. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

Regarding the company's valuation, Inspire Medical Systems Inc's shares were trading at $197.81 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.468 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.44, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value, which is $453.07 for Inspire Medical Systems Inc, is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value for Inspire Medical Systems Inc can be seen in the image below:

The recent sale by Director Jerry Griffin represents a continuation of the selling trend among insiders at Inspire Medical Systems Inc, which investors often monitor for insights into company performance and insider sentiment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

