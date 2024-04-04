As Japan's fiscal year concludes, coinciding with global market closures for Easter and following a recent interest rate hike by the central bank, the nation's currency, stocks, and bonds face increasing risks. This convergence of events could lead to heightened market volatility.

The Bank of Japan's (BOJ, Financial) decision to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007 has not stemmed the yen's decline, intensifying speculation around potential currency market interventions. With the Easter holiday causing many US traders to be away, there's an expectation for choppy yen trading, especially after it hit its weakest level against the dollar since 1990. Officials have warned of possible action to support the yen, highlighting the importance of being vigilant against unexpected currency movements.

Japanese stocks, meanwhile, are left without guidance from US markets, making them susceptible to profit-taking after this year's impressive gains. This situation is compounded by domestic investors adapting to positive interest rates and closing their financial year books, which could further influence market dynamics.

The timing of these events is crucial, as it marks the first occurrence since 2018 where the Easter holidays align with the end of March. This alignment, along with the Federal Reserve's inflation measure release, could significantly impact US interest rate perspectives and consequently, yen-dollar trading activities.

Factors such as the threat of intervention, declining liquidity, and the potential for profit-taking in Japanese stocks are all contributing to a complex market environment. Additionally, the upcoming rebalancing of the Nikkei 225 and changes in bond indexes could further affect market movements, underscoring the need for cautious trading strategies.