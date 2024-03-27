Q2 2024 UniFirst Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Steven Sintros - UniFirst Corporation - President & CEO



Thank you and good morning. I'm Steven Sintros, UniFirst's President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining me is Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We would like to welcome you to UniFirst Corporation's conference call to review our second quarter results for fiscal year 2024 this call will be on a listen-only mode until we complete our prepared remarks, but first, a brief disclaimer. This conference call