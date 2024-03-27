Mar 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Marcel Peter Munch - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for today's conference call and our results for the fiscal year 2023, our outlook for 2024 and beyond. It's my pleasure to welcome our new CEO, Georg Stamatelopoulos; and our Deputy CEO and CFO, Thomas Kusterer, who will guide you through our presentation before we start the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) And with that, I'd like to pass the call to Georg.



Georgios Nikolaos Stamatelopoulos - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - CEO & COO of Sustainable Generation Infrastructure and Member of Management Board



Thank you very much, Marcel. Good afternoon also from my side and a warm welcome from me to all of you. As Marcel already mentioned, I took on the role as CEO of EnBW, not so long ago, it's I feel really privileged to have been chosen for this role, and I'm passionate about the work and mission of our company.



I've been at the EnBW for almost 15 years now, and I'm proud of how