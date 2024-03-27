Q4 2023 Gaia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Gaia fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jirka Rysavy. Thank you. You may begin.



Ned Preston - Gaia Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Hey, just real quick. I just want to make sure do we need any forward looking. This is Ned Preston and the CFO, any forward-looking statements that we need to read as we head in here. If not it's covered in our eight K in our earnings release, but I will make sure at the end, if I need to read that we will go ahead and do so yes. I'll with that, I'll hand it over to Erika.



Jirka Rysavy - Gaia Inc - Executive Chairman



Thanks, Ned, and good afternoon, everyone. So we continue to build and gain increasing momentum. And our member count of Jonathan is three grew over 800,000 benchmark and we expect to finish our first quarter at about 838,000, which is a good milestone towards our 15% revenue growth target