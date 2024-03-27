Q4 2023 RH Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the RH Fourth Quarter 2023 Q&A Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Allison Malkin of ICR. Please go ahead.



Allison C. Malkin - ICR, LLC - Senior MD



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Gary Friedman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Preston, Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I would like to remind you of our legal disclaimer that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our press release issued today.



These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings as