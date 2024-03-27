Q4 2023 Oncology Institute Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to The Oncology Institute's fourth quarter 2023 and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded, and we have allocated one hour of prepared remarks and Q&A.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mark Hueppelsheuser, General Counsel at TOI. Thank you. You may begin.



Mark Hueppelsheuser - The Oncology Institute, Inc. - General Counsel



The press release announcing The Oncology Institute's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 are available at the investors section of the company's website, theoncologyinstitute.com. A replay of this call will also be available at the company's website after the conclusion of this call.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you of the company's Safe Harbor language included in the company's press release for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions.



Forward looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks