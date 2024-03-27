Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to The Oncology Institute's fourth quarter 2023 and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded, and we have allocated one hour of prepared remarks and Q&A.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mark Hueppelsheuser, General Counsel at TOI. Thank you. You may begin.
Mark Hueppelsheuser - The Oncology Institute, Inc. - General Counsel
The press release announcing The Oncology Institute's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 are available at the investors section of the company's website, theoncologyinstitute.com. A replay of this call will also be available at the company's website after the conclusion of this call.
Before we get started, I would like to remind you of the company's Safe Harbor language included in the company's press release for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions.
Forward looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks
Q4 2023 Oncology Institute Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...