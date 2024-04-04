On March 26, 2024, Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Michael Saylor has sold a total of 265,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company's main product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides a platform for businesses to analyze various data sources and derive actionable insights. The company serves a wide range of industries, including retail, finance, healthcare, and government, among others.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 114 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,870.41, giving the company a market cap of $32.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 68.10, which is higher than the industry median of 27.09 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $1,870.41 and a GuruFocus Value of $248.48, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 7.53, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale by the insider may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the company's valuation and future prospects. However, investors are encouraged to consider a wide range of factors and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

