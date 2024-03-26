AMETEK Inc (AME) Director Steven Kohlhagen Sells Company Shares

On March 26, 2024, Steven Kohlhagen, a Director at AMETEK Inc (AME, Financial), sold 1,365 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,195 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

AMETEK Inc is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with a broad range of products that are used in a variety of applications.

The insider transaction history for AMETEK Inc indicates a pattern of selling activity among insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of AMETEK Inc were trading at $182.22, resulting in a market capitalization of $42.478 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.40, which is above both the industry median of 22.355 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $182.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $164.13, AMETEK Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.