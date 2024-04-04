Director Susan Schwab Sells 6,145 Shares of FedEx Corp (FDX)

FedEx Corp (FDX, Financial), a global courier delivery services company, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Director Susan Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company on March 27, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $288.02 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,769,802.90.

FedEx Corp is known for its overnight shipping service and pioneering a system that could track packages and provide real-time updates on package location, a feature that has now been implemented by most other carrier services.

Over the past year, Susan Schwab has sold a total of 9,845 shares of FedEx Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sell has contributed to the overall insider trading trend at FedEx Corp, which has seen 4 insider buys and 14 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, FedEx Corp's shares were trading at $288.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $70.841 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 16.60, which is above the industry median of 13.695 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.18, indicating that FedEx Corp was modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $243.68. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trading activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating FedEx Corp's stock. As always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider the context of the market and the company's performance when interpreting insider transactions.

