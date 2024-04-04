Airbnb Inc (ABNB) CTO Aristotle Balogh Sells 23,670 Shares

Aristotle Balogh, Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial), sold 23,670 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $169.17 per share, resulting in a total value of $4,003,403.90.

Airbnb Inc operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. It is based in San Francisco, California, and has become one of the leading market players in the online accommodation booking industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 438,128 shares of Airbnb Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 126 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Airbnb Inc had a market capitalization of $106.15 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 22.98, which is above the industry median of 20.99 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $169.17, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $165.49, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. According to GuruFocus, this indicates that Airbnb Inc is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.