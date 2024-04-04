Steven Fendley, President of the US Division at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), sold 7,000 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is a company that specializes in advanced engineering, manufacturing, and national security solutions. It focuses on developing transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies, and commercial enterprises. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 116,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 43 insider sells for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were trading at $17.8, giving the company a market cap of $2.705 billion. According to the GF Value, with a price of $17.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $18.62, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, as well as a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

