Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap Brand, part of Gap Inc (GPS, Financial), has sold 17,392 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $27.94 per share, resulting in a total value of $485,780.88. Gap Inc is a global apparel retail company that offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company operates in specialty and outlet stores, online, and through franchise agreements. Over the past year, Mark Breitbard has sold a total of 279,135 shares of Gap Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Gap Inc were trading at $27.94, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.193 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 20.37, which is above the industry median of 18.52 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, with a share price of $27.94 and a GF Value of $12.73, Gap Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.19, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into how company executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

