Gap Inc (GPS) CFO Katrina O'Connell Sells 9,818 Shares

Gap Inc (GPS, Financial) has reported a significant insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Katrina O'Connell, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,818 shares of Gap Inc on March 26, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Gap Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company operates in specialty and outlet stores, online, and through franchise agreements.

Over the past year, the insider, Katrina O'Connell, has sold a total of 249,111 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Gap Inc shows a pattern of 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Gap Inc were trading at $27.94, giving the company a market cap of $10.193 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 20.37, which is above both the industry median of 18.52 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation metrics indicate that Gap Inc is currently trading at a significant premium. With a share price of $27.94 and a GuruFocus Value of $12.73, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.19, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Gap Inc.

The GF Value image above illustrates the disparity between the current share price and the estimated intrinsic value, indicating that the stock may be overvalued at present.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.