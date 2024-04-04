Michael Williams, President & CEO of Metallus Inc (MTUS, Financial), has sold 28,907 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $22.02 per share, resulting in a total value of $636,762.14.

Metallus Inc is a company that specializes in the production and distribution of metal products. The company's operations encompass a range of metal-related activities, including mining, refining, and manufacturing of various metal goods used across different industries.

Over the past year, Michael Williams has sold a total of 86,721 shares of Metallus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Metallus Inc shows a pattern of 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Metallus Inc shares were trading at $22.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $973.048 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.18, which is above the industry median of 13.47 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, with a GF Value of $21.11, indicating that Metallus Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Michael Williams may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors are always advised to conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.