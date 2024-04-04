Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV, Financial), a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, has reported an insider sell transaction. President, Chief Commercial Officer Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 48,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 49 insider sells for Shockwave Medical Inc. On the date of the sale, shares of Shockwave Medical Inc were trading at $287.67, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 83.36, which is above both the industry median of 27.6 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.57, with a GF Value of $506.33, indicating that Shockwave Medical Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider a wide range of financial and market factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.