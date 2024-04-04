India's Equity Market Booms with Record Global Share and Upcoming IPOs

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

India is experiencing a significant increase in equity capital market (ECM) deals, including a notable $3 billion IPO from Hyundai Motor's unit, setting a new record for the country's share of global ECM deals this year. The scarcity of similar deals in other parts of Asia is expected to further attract capital into India's burgeoning market.

The global shift in capital flows towards India is partly due to higher interest rates worldwide, geopolitical tensions, and China's economic slowdown coupled with its restrictions on initial public offerings (IPOs) to bolster its secondary markets. This has resulted in a downturn in equity deal-making across Asia, positioning India as the world's second busiest market for ECM deals, trailing only the United States.

In the first quarter of 2024, Indian companies successfully raised $2.3 billion through IPOs, a staggering increase from the $166.5 million raised in the same period last year, according to LSEG data. This surge in activity has led to a 139% increase in total ECM deals, making India the most active market across the Asia Pacific region, including Japan, where activity decreased by 46.8%. India's global market share in ECM deals reached 10.05% in the first three months, marking a record high.

Rahul Saraf, Citigroup's India head of investment banking, highlighted the unprecedented level of activity and the emergence of billion-dollar-plus transactions, indicating the maturity and growing appeal of India's equity market. The National Stock Exchange of India has become the third most active listing venue globally, following the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Among the significant upcoming deals, Hyundai Motor's India unit is set to conduct the country's largest ever IPO, aiming to raise up to $3 billion in 2024, which would value the automaker at up to $30 billion. Additionally, Vishal Mega Mart plans a $1 billion IPO, potentially valuing the company at $5 billion. The size and number of these deals are expected to increase post-election, according to Sumeet Singh, Aequitas Research director.

With India's general elections scheduled over almost seven weeks from April 19, Citigroup leads the league table for Indian ECM activity, outpacing Bank of America and ICICI Bank.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.