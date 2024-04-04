JD Sports (JD) Faces Challenges with Minimal Q4 Growth and Sales Dip

27 minutes ago
JD Sports, a leading British sportswear retailer, has experienced tough trading conditions, with a negligible growth of 0.1% in the fourth quarter. This comes after like-for-like sales fell in January. Despite these challenges, the company expects its pretax profit for the year ending February 4 to align with previously downgraded forecasts, ranging between 915-935 million pounds.

Regis Schultz, JD Sports' Chief Executive, highlighted the current retail environment's difficulties, attributing them to a lack of product innovation and increased promotional activities, particularly online. This has placed pressure on the retailer, known for its Nike and Adidas sports fashion offerings.

The company reported a 3.2% decline in like-for-like sales in Britain and Ireland during the fourth quarter, attributing this to a higher proportion of clothing sales compared to other regions and a strategic decision to avoid heavy discounting unlike some of its online competitors. It was noted that clothing sales underperformed in comparison to footwear.

Nike, a major brand for JD Sports, recently issued a warning about expected lower sales in its first half, facing challenges from emerging brands. Despite these hurdles, JD Sports has stated that trading since the end of the financial year has met expectations, with initial pretax profit forecasts for the coming year set between 900 million and 980 million pounds.

The company's shares have seen a 30% decline year to date, reflecting the challenging conditions faced by the retailer.

