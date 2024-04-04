Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Dissecting the Dividend Prospects of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd (SURDF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $30 per share, payable on a date yet to be announced, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-28. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing GuruFocus data, we will delve into Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's dividend performance and evaluate its long-term viability.

What Does Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd Do?

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd is a prominent player in Japan's real estate sector. The company has strategically built a diverse portfolio across central Tokyo by acquiring and redeveloping land opportunistically. With office leasing and condo development as its core businesses, Sumitomo Realty & Development contributes significantly to Tokyo's urban landscape. Although slightly smaller by assets compared to its peers Mitsubishi Estate and Mitsui Fudosan, it operates with higher financial leverage.

A Glimpse at Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's Dividend History

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd has demonstrated a steady commitment to dividend payments since 2013, distributing dividends bi-annually. This consistency is a positive indicator for income-focused investors. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to visualize historical trends.

Breaking Down Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.09% and a forward dividend yield of 1.23%, hinting at an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year. The company's dividend growth has been robust, with an annual growth rate of 14.10% over the past three years, slightly tapering to 14.00% over a five-year period. Over the past decade, the growth rate has been an impressive 10.50%. These figures culminate in a 5-year yield on cost for the stock of approximately 2.10%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Assessing the sustainability of dividends involves examining the dividend payout ratio, which for Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd stands at a prudent 0.16. This low ratio indicates that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings, providing a buffer for growth initiatives and potential downturns. The company's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 underscores its strong earning potential, supported by a decade-long track record of positive net income.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 reflects a favorable growth trajectory. However, the company's revenue and earnings growth rates have been modest, with a 3-year revenue decline of -2.50% per year and a 3-year EPS growth rate of 3.30%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 4.60% also suggests moderate growth, with each metric trailing a significant portion of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, and profitability, investors should weigh these factors against their individual investment goals. While the company has shown a strong commitment to dividends and profitability, its growth metrics present a more nuanced picture. Investors intrigued by dividend opportunities may find value in exploring the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

