B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago

An In-depth Look at B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BOLSY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on 2024-04-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's dividend performance and assess its potential for long-term sustainability.

What Does B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao Do?

B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao is a prominent financial market infrastructure provider in Brazil, offering a broad spectrum of trading, clearing, and post-trade services. The company is integral to the financial markets, facilitating transactions in securities, foreign exchange, and securities custody. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao ensures efficient and reliable services to its clients.

1773290139636887552.png

A Glimpse at B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's Dividend History

Since 2021, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao has been consistent in its dividend payments, opting for a quarterly distribution model. This consistency is a positive signal for investors seeking regular income streams. The following chart offers a visual representation of the company's annual Dividends Per Share to help track historical trends.

Breaking Down B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's Dividend Yield and Growth

The current 12-month trailing dividend yield for B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao stands at 3.12%, while the forward dividend yield is projected at 2.62%, indicating an anticipated decrease in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate has been -11.50%, but a longer-term perspective reveals a 5.80% increase per year over five years and an impressive 15.80% growth rate over the past decade. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost for B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao stock is approximately 4.14%.

1773290291076427776.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

An essential factor in assessing dividend sustainability is the payout ratio. B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81, which may raise concerns about the long-term viability of its dividend payments. However, the company's profitability rank of 9 out of 10, as of 2023-12-31, indicates robust profitability compared to its peers. With a decade-long track record of positive net income, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's financial health seems promising.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividend sustainability, growth is crucial. B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's impressive growth rank of 9 out of 10 signals a strong competitive stance. However, its 5.70% average annual revenue growth rate lags behind approximately 50.22% of global peers. The 3-year EPS growth rate shows an average annual decrease of -7.20%, underperforming 70.88% of global competitors. Additionally, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.60% also falls short when compared to 47.06% of global peers, suggesting mixed growth performance.

Engaging Conclusion: Dividend Prospects Amidst Growth Challenges

B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao's dividend payments and growth rates present a nuanced picture. While the company has a strong profitability rank and a history of consistent dividend payments, the payout ratio and mixed growth metrics warrant a closer examination by investors. The future sustainability of dividends will likely hinge on the company's ability to navigate growth challenges and maintain its profitability. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks may consider using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.