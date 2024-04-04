China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) Reports Record Annual Revenue and Significant Increase in Diluted Net Income Per Share

CAAS Announces Strong Fiscal Year 2023 Results with EPS Growth and Expansion in Brazil

47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Annual Revenue: Record high at $576.4 million, an 8.8% increase from the previous year.
  • Gross Profit: Rose by 24.5% to $103.8 million with gross margin improving to 18.0%.
  • Operating Income: Soared by 390.0% to $39.2 million, reflecting efficient cost control and sales growth.
  • Diluted Net Income Per Share: Jumped by 81.2% to $1.25 for fiscal year 2023.
  • Electric Power Steering (EPS) Sales: Increased by 24.6%, now accounting for 33.8% of total net sales.
  • Balance Sheet Strength: Total cash and equivalents at $166.3 million, with a strong current ratio of nearly 1.5.
Article's Main Image

China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS, Financial), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, released its 8-K filing on March 28, 2024, disclosing unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which operates through its subsidiary supplying a range of auto parts in steering systems to China's automotive industry, has reported a record annual revenue and substantial growth in diluted net income per share.

1773327020110016512.png

Robust Financial Performance

CAAS's financial achievements in fiscal year 2023 are particularly noteworthy given the backdrop of weak GDP data from China. The company's revenue and profit growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, with a standout performance from its EPS products, which saw a 24.6% increase and now represent a significant portion of total net sales. The growth in Brazil, which saw a 22.9% rise in sales, helped to offset weaker performance in North America.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, CEO of CAAS, expressed pride in the company's strong finish to the year, citing the growing sales of EPS products and better economy-of-scale as key drivers for the bottom line. Looking forward, Mr. Wu is optimistic about the company's market position and the potential for global expansion by their Chinese OEM customers.

“Despite weak GDP data from China, we are very proud of finishing 2023 on a high note. Our revenue and profit growth accelerated in the fourth quarter. We posted a 24.6% increase in our electric power steering (“EPS”) products which now accounts for 33.8% of total net sales in 2023. Our sales in Brazil rose by 22.9% in 2023. This strong growth in Brazil offsets weakness in North America in 2023. On our product side, we are encouraged by the growing sales of our EPS products and better economy-of-scale that boosted our bottom line.”

Financial Highlights and Balance Sheet Strength

The company's CFO, Mr. Jie Li, highlighted the overachievement of modest goals set for 2023, attributing success to an improved product mix, cost controls, and revenue growth. The balance sheet remains robust with significant cash reserves and a healthy current ratio, indicating strong liquidity. Net cash provided by operating activities was reported at $19.9 million, and capital expenditures were $21.7 million for the year.

“We entered 2023 with a modest goal but we overachieved it, by not only improving our product mix and controlling costs, but also regaining revenue growth. Our balance sheet remains strong with total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments reaching $166.3 million at year end, or approximately $5.50 per share. Our current ratio is almost 1.5 on December 31, 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $19.9 million while capital expenditures were $21.7 million in 2023.”

For the fiscal year 2024, management has provided revenue guidance of $605.0 million, based on current operating and market conditions.

Looking Ahead

With the Chinese automobile market showing signs of growth in early 2024 and expectations for recovery in North America, CAAS is positioned to capitalize on these trends. The company's focus on EPS systems and the expansion in international markets like Brazil are expected to continue driving growth. The company will discuss these results in a conference call and provide an opportunity for questions and answers.

China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS, Financial) remains a key player in the automotive industry, with a broad range of power steering products and a strong customer base that includes major auto manufacturers in China and North America. As the company navigates the dynamic automotive landscape, its financial resilience and strategic focus on high-growth areas like EPS systems position it well for sustained success.

For further details on CAAS's financial results, including comprehensive income statements and cash flow analysis, refer to the full 8-K filing linked above.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from China Automotive Systems Inc for further details.

