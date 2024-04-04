What's Driving RH's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

Over the past three months, RH (RH, Financial), a luxury retailer in the home furnishing industry, has experienced a notable uptick in its stock price. With a current market capitalization of $6.33 billion, the company's shares have surged by 17.08%, reflecting a significant gain in investor confidence. This recent performance has elevated the stock price to $347.5, marking a 13.18% increase over the past week alone. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, RH is currently considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $444.07, up from a past GF Value of $404.72. This shift from being significantly undervalued three months ago to its current state underscores the positive momentum surrounding the company's financial prospects.

Introduction to RH

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, operates within the cyclical retail industry and has carved out a niche as a purveyor of luxury home furnishings. The company's diverse product range spans furniture, lighting, textiles, and decor, and it has been expanding its hospitality business, which now includes 15 restaurant locations. RH's innovative approach integrates products, services, and businesses across various channels, including stores, web, and catalogs. With initiatives like RH Teen, RH Modern, and Waterworks, the company is poised to broaden its total addressable market through its World of RH digital platform and future ventures in bespoke furniture and architecture. 1773368526581690368.png

Assessing RH's Profitability

RH's financial health is reflected in its impressive Profitability Rank of 8 out of 10, indicating a strong ability to generate profits relative to its peers. The company's operating margin stands at 13.52%, outperforming 86.29% of 1,109 companies in the industry. Its return on equity (ROE) is a remarkable 48.49%, surpassing 94.84% of its competitors, while the return on assets (ROA) at 4.47% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 11.16% also demonstrate RH's efficient use of its resources. With nine years of profitability over the past decade, RH's financial stability is evident and positions the company favorably within the retail sector. 1773368545091153920.png

Growth Trajectory of RH

The company's Growth Rank is a solid 7 out of 10, reflecting a consistent upward trajectory in revenue and earnings. RH has achieved a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 7.50% and a 5-year rate of 8.10%, indicating steady expansion in its market presence. However, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at -0.72%, suggesting potential challenges ahead. Despite this, RH's earnings per share (EPS) growth has been robust, with a 3-year growth rate of 39.00% and an impressive 5-year rate of 79.40%. The future EPS growth rate estimate stands at a modest 0.25%, which, while lower than historical figures, still demonstrates the company's potential for continued profitability. 1773368563508342784.png

Notable Shareholders in RH

Among RH's notable shareholders, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) leads the pack with a 3.73% stake, holding 679,987 shares. Following him is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 41,603 shares, representing 0.23% of the company, and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 34,387 shares, accounting for 0.19%. These significant investments by well-known investors underscore the confidence in RH's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its industry peers, RH holds its own against companies like Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO, Financial) with a market cap of $5.02 billion, GameStop Corp (GME, Financial) at $3.91 billion, and Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP, Financial) at $5.09 billion. RH's market cap of $6.33 billion positions it as a strong competitor within the retail - cyclical sector, reflecting its robust market presence and investor trust.

Conclusion

RH's recent stock performance has been impressive, with significant gains over the past three months. The company's strong profitability metrics and growth rates, coupled with its strategic business expansions, have contributed to its current valuation as modestly undervalued. While future revenue growth estimates suggest some caution, the company's historical performance and the backing of prominent investors like Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) provide a positive outlook. As RH continues to innovate and expand its luxury retail and hospitality offerings, it remains a compelling option for investors looking for growth potential within the cyclical retail industry.

