Dorman Strahan, President of Kirby Engine Systems, a subsidiary of Kirby Corp (KEX, Financial), has sold 3,423 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $95.11 per share, resulting in a total value of $325,477.53.

Kirby Corp, headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates in the marine transportation and diesel engine services industries. The company is the premier tank barge operator in the United States, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, along all three U.S. coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby also services and remanufactures diesel engines and related parts, including those used in oilfield and marine applications, as well as in power generation.

Over the past year, Dorman Strahan has sold a total of 9,799 shares of Kirby Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Kirby Corp were trading at $95.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.540 billion.

Kirby Corp's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.47, which is above both the industry median of 13.715 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a current share price of $95.11 and a GuruFocus Value of $85.45, indicating that Kirby Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

