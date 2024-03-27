Atmos Energy Corp Director Kim Cocklin Sells 15,000 Shares

On March 27, 2024, Kim Cocklin, Director of Atmos Energy Corp (ATO, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Atmos Energy Corp is engaged in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses. It delivers natural gas through regulated sales and transportation arrangements to over three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers in eight states.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 52,500 shares of Atmos Energy Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale on March 27 is part of this ongoing selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Atmos Energy Corp shows a pattern of selling activity from insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and six insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Atmos Energy Corp were trading at $116.46, giving the company a market cap of $17.82 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Atmos Energy Corp stands at 18.75, which is above the industry median of 14.33 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a valuation that is higher relative to the industry but lower in the context of the company's own trading history.

With the current share price of $116.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $107.38, Atmos Energy Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

