On March 26, 2024, SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) reported in a SEC filing that Executive Chairman and 10% Owner, WEST ALFRED P JR, sold 150,000 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at an average price of $70.75 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $10,612,500.

SEI Investments Co is a global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions. The company helps corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth by providing innovative and comprehensive solutions that enable their clients to achieve their investment objectives.

According to the data provided, over the past year, WEST ALFRED P JR has sold a total of 746,192 shares of SEI Investments Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of SEI Investments Co were trading at $70.75 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.449 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.79, which is above the industry median of 13.45 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, indicating that SEI Investments Co is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $63.55. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

