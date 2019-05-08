HT&E Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Hamish Roy McLennan - HT&E Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Hello. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of HT&E Limited. My name is Hamish McLennan. I'm the Chairman of Directors of your company.



Before we get started, I'd like to introduce you to Ciaran Davis, Managing Director; Yvette Lamont, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary and nonexecutive directors, Roger Amos, Paul Connolly and Belinda Rowe. Also with us today is Jeff Howard, our CFO; and the company's auditor, Matt Graham from PwC.



I'm informed there's a quorum present. Accordingly, I declare the meeting open. You should have received the notice of Annual General Meeting and explanatory notes dated the 1st of April 2019. And I assume that it's your wish the notice to be taken as read. The minutes of the previous general meetings are available by inspection by members.



This is my first meeting as Chairman of HT&E and it's a wonderful opportunity to be presenting to you following what has been a truly transformative year for the company. The 3-year