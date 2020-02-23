Full Year 2019 HT&E Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HT&E Full Year Results Conference Call.



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full year results presentation. Conscious of time, so before Andy takes you through the detailed financials, I just want to highlight some of the key takeouts from today's call.



Looking to the statutory results on Slide 2, reported revenue is down 7% to $252 million, driven predominantly by a soft radio market. EBITDA was $75.6 million, 5% up post leasing changes and 17% down on a like-for-like basis. It's been well documented that we are experiencing a challenging cyclical advertising market, and radio is not immune to that. But as I will point out later in the presentation, radio continues to be a highly relevant medium for both