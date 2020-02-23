Full Year 2019 HT&E Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HT&E Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Ciaran Davis. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Ciaran Davis - HT&E Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full year results presentation. Conscious of time, so before Andy takes you through the detailed financials, I just want to highlight some of the key takeouts from today's call.
Looking to the statutory results on Slide 2, reported revenue is down 7% to $252 million, driven predominantly by a soft radio market. EBITDA was $75.6 million, 5% up post leasing changes and 17% down on a like-for-like basis. It's been well documented that we are experiencing a challenging cyclical advertising market, and radio is not immune to that. But as I will point out later in the presentation, radio continues to be a highly relevant medium for both
