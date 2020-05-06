HT&E Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Hamish Roy McLennan - HT&E Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. My name is Hamish McLennan, Chairman of Directors of your company. On behalf of the directors, I welcome you online today to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of HT&E Limited. This year, we are using online facilities to enable your participation in light of COVID-19 public health restrictions. COVID-19 has caused changes upon us in many ways, including the format of AGMs. We recognize some of you would generally prefer to attend in person. So thank you for your understanding as to why an online AGM was necessary.



With me in person today is Ciaran Davis, CEO and Managing Director; non-Executive Directors, Roger Amos and Belinda Rowe; and Jeremy Child, Company Secretary. Also here with us today is Andrew Nye, CFO; and the Company's Auditor, Louise King from PwC. Finally, joining online today is Paul Connolly, non-Executive Director and Chair of Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committee.



I'm informed that there is a quorum present, and accordingly, I declare the meeting open.



Well,