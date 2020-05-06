May 06, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Hamish Roy McLennan - HT&E Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning. My name is Hamish McLennan, Chairman of Directors of your company. On behalf of the directors, I welcome you online today to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of HT&E Limited. This year, we are using online facilities to enable your participation in light of COVID-19 public health restrictions. COVID-19 has caused changes upon us in many ways, including the format of AGMs. We recognize some of you would generally prefer to attend in person. So thank you for your understanding as to why an online AGM was necessary.
With me in person today is Ciaran Davis, CEO and Managing Director; non-Executive Directors, Roger Amos and Belinda Rowe; and Jeremy Child, Company Secretary. Also here with us today is Andrew Nye, CFO; and the Company's Auditor, Louise King from PwC. Finally, joining online today is Paul Connolly, non-Executive Director and Chair of Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committee.
I'm informed that there is a quorum present, and accordingly, I declare the meeting open.
Well,
HT&E Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 06, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...