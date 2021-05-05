HT&E Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Hamish Roy McLennan - HT&E Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of HT&E. I'm Hamish McLennan, Chairman of HT&E. With me in the room today are my fellow directors, Roger Amos, Paul Connolly and Belinda Rowe. Also joining us in the room are our CEO and Managing Director, Ciaran Davis; our CFO, Andrew Nye; Company Secretary, Jeremy Child; and Louise King, our auditor from PwC.



I'm informed there is a quorum present and accordingly declare the meeting open. This is the second year we've held our AGM online. Over the last 12 months, we have become familiar with using video conferencing for meetings, and online is now a typical format for AGMs.



While Australia's COVID-19 response has been successful from a public health perspective, we are conscious the global pandemic continues to bring uncertainty and unease. We hope our people, their families and our shareholders are coping with the stress and changes it has brought. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted our way of life, also our consumer behavior,