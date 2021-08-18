Half Year 2021 HT&E Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Ciaran Davis - HT&E Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining today's call. We've had a really positive start to the year. And despite the uncertainty of the broader environment, and we are very well positioned as we pursue our agenda for further growth. Revenue has recovered strongly, finished the half up 21% on a like basis at $110 million, driven by a good agency market. EBITDA was $30 million. EBIT was up 139% to $24 million and NPAT grew to $14.5 million.



As like in February, the Board was committed to reinstating dividends. And today, the directors have declared a fully franked dividend of $0.035 a share. Our balance sheet strengthened further with net cash of $122 million and provides