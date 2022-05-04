HT&E Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Hamish Roy McLennan - HT&E Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of HT&E. My name is Hamish McLennan. And with me in the room are my fellow directors, Belinda Rowe; Roger Amos; Paul Connolly; and Alison Cameron, who is a recent appointment. Also joining us are our CEO and Managing Director, Ciaran Davis; and our CFO, Andrew Nye; Company Secretary, Jeremy Child; and Louise King, our auditor from PwC.



I'm informed there is a quorum present and accordingly, declare the meeting open. This is the third year that we've had our AGM online since the advent of COVID, and we have become familiar with using video conferencing for meetings, and online is now a common format for AGMs. I will, however, provide instructions for raising questions and voting prior to the formal part of the meeting.



2021 was a year of significant milestones for HT&E, delivering a number of key strategic priorities and placing the business in a very strong position to drive continued growth in 2022 and beyond. The radio industry bounced back