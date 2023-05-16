ARN Media Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Hamish Roy McLennan - HT&E Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of HT&E. On behalf of the Board and in the spirit of reconciliation, I begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the country in which we meet today across Australia and the continuing connection to land, sea, sky and community. Today, I'm on Gadigal land, part of the Eora Nation, and I pay my respects to the elders, past and present, and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.



My name is Hamish McLennan. And with me in this room today are my fellow directors, Belinda Rowe, Roger Amos, Paul Connolly and Alison Cameron. Also joining us are our CEO, Managing Director, Ciaran Davis; our CFO, Andrew Nye; Company Secretary, Jeremy Child; and Louise King, our auditor from PwC.



I'm informed there is a quorum present and accordingly declare the meeting open. Today's meeting is being held in person and online. And while we have all become familiar with such formats, I will provide