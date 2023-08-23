Half Year 2023 ARN Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ARN Media HY '23 results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Ciaran Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Ciaran Davis - ARN Media Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. Our agenda will follow the usual format, executive summary, followed by financial performance, operational performance, and trading update. In a tough trading environment, the business is doing well, implementing on strategic initiatives, strengthening our position in the radio and digital audio market.



And with the commitment to add value to our audiences, advertisers and investors we are hitting milestones that set us up for continued success. Our investment in talent to increase audiences across all audio formats is yielding positive results, growing audiences in radio, up 4% to 6.3 million listeners and podcasting of 23%. We probably held