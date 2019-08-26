Full Year 2019 Auswide Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 12:01AM GMT

Martin John Barrett - Auswide Bank Ltd - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of Auswide's financial year '19 results. I'm Martin Barrett, the CEO of Auswide Bank, and with me on call is our CFO, Bill Schafer. Today, I'll be providing a summary of our 2019 full year results before handing over to Bill, who will cover the financials in more detail. I'll then conclude with an outline of our 3-year strategy and our financial year '20 outlook. But before we open the session up for questions, just for reference, Bill and I will be referencing our investor presentation released today.



So we kick off then and we turn to Slide 2. I'm going to start by saying financial year '19 was certainly a challenging year for the industry. It faced a number of headwinds, including high BBSW levels for most of the