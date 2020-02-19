Half Year 2020 Auswide Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Auswide Bank Half Year Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Auswide's Managing Director, Mr. Martin Barrett. Please go ahead.



Martin John Barrett - Auswide Bank Ltd - MD & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for presentation of our interim financial results for the half year 2020. I'm Martin Barrett, Managing Director, and with me is our CFO, Bill Schafer.



On today's call, I'll reference initially slides 2 and 3 of our investor presentation to take us through an overview of our financial and business highlights before I hand over to Bill, who will provide some further detail on the financial results. And then I'll conclude with an update on our strategy and our financial year '20 outlook.



Bill and I are pleased to present strong results, reflecting further strategic and financial progress in an environment that has had much commentary and has numerous changes. But in that environment, we have