Auswide Bank Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

John Scott Humphrey - Auswide Bank Ltd - Independent Chairman of the Board



In the spirit of reconciliation, Auswide Bank acknowledges the traditional custodians of the country throughout Australia and their connections to the land, sea and community.



We pay our respects to the elders, past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders here today.



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Annual General Meeting of Auswide Bank. My name is John Humphrey, and I'm the Chairman of the company.



I'd like to introduce my fellow Directors and the Company Secretary, Martin Barrett, our Managing Director; Bill Schafer, the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary; Sandra Birkensleigh, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and Chairman Elect; Barry Dangerfield, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee; and in Sydney, Greg Kenny, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Risk Committee.



I'd also like to welcome our auditors, Dave Rodgers and Gareth Bird from Deloitte, and welcome to all our