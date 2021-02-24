Half Year 2021 Auswide Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT

Martin John Barrett - Auswide Bank Ltd - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Well, good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Auswide Bank's interim results for the 2021 financial year. I'm Martin Barrett, MD of Auswide Bank; and joining me here today is Bill Schafer, the Group CFO. During today's presentation, we will be referring to the investor presentation, which was lodged on the ASX this morning.



It's certainly a delight to have a talk about our first half financial year '21 result as it's broken many records for us and continues the strong momentum that we experienced in the 2020 financial year. It also positions us as one of Australia's fastest growing listed banks. I don't believe there's another listed bank that has improved its profitability as strongly and as consistently as Auswide Bank