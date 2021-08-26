Full Year 2021 Auswide Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Martin John Barrett - Auswide Bank Ltd - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Auswide Bank results presentation for financial year 2021. I'm Martin Barrett, MD of Auswide Bank. And joining me today is Bill Schafer, the group's CFO.



During today's call, we will be referring to our investor presentation, which was lodged on the ASX this morning. I'll provide an update on Auswide's financial year '21 highlights before handing over to Bill to cover off the financials. And finally, I will finish off with strategy and outlook.



This morning's result announcement is, one, I'm very pleased to provide. Financial year '21 has been a very successful year for Auswide, was built on our strong year in financial year '20 and solid progress across a range of transformation initiatives in the years before that. 2021, however,