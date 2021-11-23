Auswide Bank Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Sandra C. Birkensleigh - Auswide Bank Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. In the spirit of reconciliation, Auswide Bank acknowledges traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past and emerging, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People today.



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Annual General Meeting of Auswide Bank. My name is Sandra Birkensleigh, and I'm the Chair of the company. With me today is Martin Barrett, our CEO; Bill Schafer, our Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary; and Barry Dangerfield at my far left, who is a Non-Executive Director and Chair of our Remuneration Committee. Joining us online is Grant Murdoch, who is the Chair of the Audit Committee and Non-Executive Director; Jacqueline Korhonen, Non-Executive Director; and Greg Kenny, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Risk Committee. We are also joined by Gareth Bird from our auditors, Deloitte Australia. And of course, we welcome you, our