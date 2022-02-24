Half Year 2022 Auswide Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Auswide Bank Half One Financial Year 2020 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Barrett, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Martin John Barrett - Auswide Bank Ltd - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the presentation of Auswide Bank's interim result for the 2022 financial year. I'm Martin Barrett, MD of Auswide Bank, and joining me today is Bill Schafer, the group's CFO.



During today's presentation, we will be referring to the investor presentation, which was lodged on the ASX this morning.



Last financial year was an exceptional year for Auswide Bank, and I'm pleased to confirm our strong momentum has continued into the first half. I think we are a rarity in banks in recent times and that we have both the growth and the dividend yield stock. Our NPAT and our ROE continued to reach new highs as we grow our loan book by acquiring high-quality business. Whilst achieving very strong growth, we also